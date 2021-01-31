Calm Monday, but snow comes back Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to 0 or below for most with clear skies.
Monday will see clouds increasing throughout the day ahead of snow that will move in Monday night to Tuesday.
Snow will become widespread Tuesday and last into Wednesday with many locations picking up anywhere from 5″ to 12″. Some details are still being worked out with the snowfall amounts.
Temperatures will warm through out the week when on Friday we top out in the mid to upper 30s.
Temperatures cool back down into next weekend with snow coming back in the forecast as well.
