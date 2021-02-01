Chris J. Kellogg, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chris J. Kellogg, 61, of Amherst Road, unexpectedly passed away late Friday evening, January 29, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
Chris was born on December 23, 1959 in Massena, the son of the late John and Leona (Gillispie) Kellogg. He was a 1978 graduate of Massena High School and continued his education within the trades receiving his certification in electrical work. Chris was also skilled in plumbing and heating. On July 30, 1990, he married Patricia McCarthy in Massena.
As a skilled tradesman, Chris worked for a time with Security Supply before going to work at Triple A Building Centers, where he operated the Rental Department as well as assisted many with the knowledge of his skills. He was a very generous man with his talents and would often be found helping someone out with leaky pipes, electrical problems, or broken furnaces. Chris also worked for a time with his father in the family business, Kellogg’s Upholstery in Baxterville. Chris was proud that he grew up in the Baxterville community and cherished the memories he made with his friends. Chris was always willing to share the memories of his childhood and his lifelong friends, especially his stories with “Little Willie.” He enjoyed following NASCAR, the Buffalo Bills football team, and riding his motorcycles. Chris will be fondly remembered for his witty sayings and taking the time to teach others the skills he so greatly possessed.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Patti; his sons, Jon Kellogg of Massena; Jacob Kellogg of South Burlington; Joe Kellogg and his companion Rebecca Gray of South Burlington; his sisters and their husbands, Trudy and Donnie Shirley and Cindy and Myron Shirley, all of Louisville; his brother and his companion, Todd Kellogg and Lynn Chambers of Massena; his brother-in-law Chuck Tyler of Daytona; his mother-in-law – who he always called “Ma” Bonnie McCarthy of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bev Tyler in 2020.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Massena Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
