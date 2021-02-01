Chris J. Kellogg, 61, of Massena

As a skilled tradesman, Chris worked for a time with Security Supply before going to work at Triple A Building Centers, where he operated the Rental Department as well as assisted many with the knowledge of his skills. He was a very generous man with his talents and would often be found helping someone out with leaky pipes, electrical problems, or broken furnaces. Chris also worked for a time with his father in the family business, Kellogg’s Upholstery in Baxterville. Chris was proud that he grew up in the Baxterville community and cherished the memories he made with his friends. Chris was always willing to share the memories of his childhood and his lifelong friends, especially his stories with “Little Willie.” He enjoyed following NASCAR, the Buffalo Bills football team, and riding his motorcycles. Chris will be fondly remembered for his witty sayings and taking the time to teach others the skills he so greatly possessed.