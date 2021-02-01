Ernest E. Taylor, 61, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Ernest E. Taylor, 61, died January 31st, at his residence, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced this summer.
Ernie was born October 20th, 1959, in Watertown, the son of Ernest and Francis Hagerty Taylor.
He grew up in Henderson until 1971, when his family moved to Florida. Ernie returned to the Clayton area in 1994.
He was a mechanic by trade, and could fix vehicles, boats, and small engines. While in Florida, he owned some of his own car repair shops. He also worked for a time for Rusty Johnson Masonry.
Ernie enjoyed fishing, going to the Can-Am race track, where he talked to the drivers about their cars.
Surviving are four children, Michelle Close of Florida, Amy Lynd also of Florida, Ernie Jr. of Alabama, and Katie Taylor and her companion Lucas Main of Copenhagen, and their daughter Jaqueline Main; many grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Tom (Donna) Taylor, Sharon Taylor, Betty Thompson, Mary (Donnie) Roland, Patricia Cox, John Taylor, and Laurie Taylor; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
