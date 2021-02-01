Esther Frasier, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Esther Frasier, 96, passed away January 28th at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided since April of 2013.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at Black River Cemetery.
She is survived by a sister Beverly (Jerry) Waite, Philadelphia, NY. Several nieces and nephews.
Esther was predeceased by her siblings, Alvin, Ruth, Robert, Charles, Vernon, Raymond and Shirley Frasier.
She was born March 19, 1924, one of nine children to Harley and Dorothy White Frasier.
