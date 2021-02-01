Frederick J. Root, 55, formerly of Copenhagen

MALDEN, M.A. (WWNY) - Frederick J. Root, 55, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Dexter House Health Care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Frederick was born in Syracuse, NY on September 20, 1965 to Charles and Rosemary Cimilluca Root. Fred resided for many years in Arlington, MA and grew up in Copenhagen, NY.
He will be remembered as being outgoing and humorous, calling his mother “Rhoda” and he would clown in public for children. Frederick had a very kind soul, loyal, and he was a very intelligent person, well learned and curious. He was a very good brother and brother-in-law. He bravely struggled with cancer for five years.
Fred’s passion was in electronics and he enjoyed large tower cranes. Fred was an avid bicyclist, and frequented the Minute Man Bike Trail. Mrs. Root would like to thank Diversified Technology Inc. (DTI), Fred’s employer, for their kindness towards her son.
Among his survivors are his mother, Rosemary Root, 224 LeRay St Apt 104, Black River, NY, 13612; his siblings: Patricia Lloyd and her sweetheart Peter Goodspeed, Scotia, NY; Timothy and his wife Lisa Root, Dracut, MA; Mary Ellen and her husband Joseph Yoder, Fresno, OH; and David and his wife Laurie Root, Hamlin, NY; and Fred’s partner in crime, Patty Danner, Cambridge, MA; all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his very good friends.
Frederick is predeceased by his dad, Charles Root who passed away in 2017.
There will be no services at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital 75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215, or Epilepsy Foundation at: https://donate.epilepsy.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=747.
Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.