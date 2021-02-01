General Brown student launches petition to allow sports

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High-risk winter sports are idle at schools in Jefferson County. General Brown players and parents are petitioning for change.
General Brown sophomore Tucker Rosbrook misses sports. So much so, he started a petition to get back on the court.
“I just thought it was important to get the community together and show that we cared about it. We wanted to let the administration know it’s a big part of our community,” he said.
As it turns out, he’s not the only one. Hundreds of people signed the petition since Thursday.
“It was a lot more than I expected. We started the goal at 100 and it got to 500,” said Rosbrook.
But there’s more that has to happen. Jefferson County Public Health sent out new guidelines for high-risk sports on Monday.
According to public health, practices and games will not occur if the school is 100-percent remote. Plus, athletes must wear face coverings at all times. Spectators will not be allowed.
The county must also reach a four percent 14-day positivity rate for winter sports to start back up.
As of Monday, the current rate is 7.9 percent.
In an update to families on Monday afternoon, General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case said high-risk sports practices and games will be put on hold until the district returns to hybrid learning, and when Jefferson County’s 14-day rolling average reaches 4-percent or lower.
She said she understands the positive impact sports have on students, but is optimistic the school can get back in the game if everyone does their part and stays safe.
Rosbrook says he hopes he can get his feet on the court before the season ends. General Brown plans to return to hybrid learning on February 22.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.