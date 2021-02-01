Harold J. “Jim” Villnave, 69, of Norfolk

Born in Potsdam, NY on March 7, 1951 as one of seventeen children to Carlton and Francis Gardner Villnave, Jim entered the U.S. Army as well as earning his high school diploma. He served for 17 years with the Army before he was honorably discharged. Jim married Sally K. Romeo on August 28, 1999 and worked at the Massena Independent Living Center and most recently, working at Smith’s Pizzeria in Norfolk.