Jameson C. Montroy, 27, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jameson C. Montroy, age 27, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Spring. Calling hours will be held from 11:30AM until the time of the funeral services on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Jameson passed away at his home unexpectedly.
Jameson is survived by his son, Jay Edward Cash Montroy; his parents, Cash and Carrie Montroy of Heuvelton, NY; his two brothers, Matthew Montroy and his wife, Lori, and Nicholas Montroy and his wife, Casey, both of Heuvelton, NY; paternal grandmother, Sharon Montroy of Morley, NY; his maternal grandmother, Kristie Lennox of Heuvelton, NY; maternal great grandmother, Barbara Johnson of Heuvelton, NY; four nephews and a niece and aunts, uncles and cousins. Jameson is also survived by three close friends, Abby Williams, Chantelle Graveline and Georgianna Brossoit.
Jameson was born on April 14, 1993, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Cassius and Carrie Anne (Lennox) Montroy. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 2012 and went on to study diesel mechanics at the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Jameson enjoyed tinkering with his trucks, having a bon fire, four wheeling, listening to music, and his dog, Fred. His greatest joy was spending time with his son and his family.
Donations may be made in Jameson’s memory to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, please write your check to Vibrant Emotional Health and mail it to Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004 and a trust has also been set up in his son’s name at the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
