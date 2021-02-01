Marie P. Watkins, 82, of Philadelphia

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marie P. Watkins, age 82, of Philadelphia, NY died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Carthage Care Home in Carthage, NY.
Marie was born on August 3, 1938 in Bath, NY, a daughter of Bruno and Frances (Bailes) Nowicki. She was the wife of Dale Watkins. Marie was a school teacher in the Corning Painted Post School District and also Indian River School District in Philadelphia, NY. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown, NY.
She loved flowers, gardening, volunteering at the local zoo in Watertown and she hosted 10 exchange students. She was a member of many museums, the Red Hat Society and had served as the president of American Association of University Women.
Marie is survived by her husband, Dale Watkins; a daughter and son-in-law Amy Lisa and Timothy T. Lunderman of Manilus, NY; 2 grandchildren Elizabeth and Alexandria; eleven brothers and sisters Joseph Nowicki of Campbell, NY, Eleanor Bailey of Stanford, KT, Henry (Charlene) Nowicki of Twinsburg, OH, Raymond (Rebecca) Nowicki of Campbell, NY, Bruno (Sandra) Nowicki of Campbell, NY, John Nowicki of Chardon, OH, George Nowicki, Lyndonville, NY, Marian (David) MacDonald, Turlock, CA, Anthony Nowicki of Campbell, NY, Diane Nowicki of Kingston, NY, and Donald (Melissa) Nowicki of Campbell, NY.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Nowicki.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marie’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association – Central New York Chapter, 441 Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or to Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St., Watertown NY 13607.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA.
