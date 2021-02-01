North country plow drivers help out as nor’easter hits parts of NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is sending help as a nor’easter blasts the East Coast.
Governor Cuomo declared a state of emergency for 44 counties. Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are not included in that emergency declaration.
The north country is arming that region with experience; 35 north country plow drivers and 2 mechanics will lend a hand to clear the snow.
“We go and we do our thing and people seem to be happy when we show up and we do a good job,” said Mike Flick, public information officer, New York State Department of Transportation.
DOT officials say two large blower trucks from northern New York are also waiting to clean up the roads in Binghamton.
Speaking of snow, just how much of it did our region get in January?
The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University says Watertown’s snow total last month was 22.8 inches. Average is just over 30 inches.
Lowville was closer to average, getting 33.9 inches of snow in January.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.