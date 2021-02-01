River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip goes virtual

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Like so many events, the annual Polar Bear Dip that raises money for River Hospital in Alexandria Bay will look very different this year.
The hospital’s Stephanie Weiss says it’s going to be virtual.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
She says people can video themselves running through a sprinkler, having a snowball fight, dumping a bucket of ice water on themselves – or anything else that involves snow, water, or ice.
Visit riverhospital.org to sign up, get sponsors, fundraise, and upload a video of your dip. You can also call 315-482-4976.
You have the whole month of February to do it, but you have to submit your video by February 21 if you want to be judged.
The hospital hopes to use this year’s money to buy an echocardiogram. The event has raised over $1 million in the 30s years it’s been held.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.