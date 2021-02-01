Robert E. Frederick, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert E. Frederick, 86, of Water Street, passed away January 31, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness.
Mr. Frederick was born September 8, 1934, in Watertown, son of Edward and Mary (Ritter) Frederick. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1952. In the same year, he began working for New York Air Brake, retiring in 1991 after 39 years of service.
On January 29, 1954, he married Joan M. Bush at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit Dostie officiating. Joan died in 1989. On August 25, 1995, he married Barbara Zawisza Carr at the Italian American Civic Association with Deacon Ken Seymour officiating. Barbara died December 14, 2019.
Mr. Frederick was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a life member of the Watertown Elks Club #496. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing golf. In his later years he enjoyed feeding the birds in his backyard. He was known to name them and train them to eat from his hands. Some would even tap on the window for his attention. This is a true testament to his gentle nature that he will be remembered for.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin and his companion Robin L. Caprara, Chaumont, Michael (Dawne), Adams Center, two daughters, Karen (David) Alguire, Boonville, Julie (Tom) Flynn, Brownville, two step daughters, Laura (Karl) Davis, Tempe, AZ, Tina Wersinger and her partner Jack Zemla, Wilson, NY, six grandchildren, Nicholas Frederick, Joshua Frederick, Jesse Frederick, Kerin Markham, Hannah Van Koughnett, Hillary VanKoughnett, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A sister Ethel Workman died before him.
A private funeral will be held. Burial will be in the spring in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
