Shirley Marie Gowing, 84, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley Marie Gowing, 84, passed away January 31, 2021 at the Carthage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident.
She was born on April 25, 1936 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Orman R. and Helen Duford Parker.
Shirley worked her entire career as an assembler for Bomax in Watertown and retired after thirty five years.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved interior decorating.
Among her survivors is her daughter, Gina M. Grant, of Black River, a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph F. and Ruby Parker, of Copenhagen, a sister, Barbara Evans, of Watertown, four grandchildren, Jason L. Randall, Jennifer (Gilbert) Tefft, Brendin and Joshua Gowing, four great grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Brady and Colton Tefft, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, Ronald F. Gowing, her husband, Francis F. Gowing and a brother, Donald Parker.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at the Brookside Cemetery in the spring.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
