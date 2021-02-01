Shirley Marie Gowing, 84, of Watertown

Among her survivors is her daughter, Gina M. Grant, of Black River, a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph F. and Ruby Parker, of Copenhagen, a sister, Barbara Evans, of Watertown, four grandchildren, Jason L. Randall, Jennifer (Gilbert) Tefft, Brendin and Joshua Gowing, four great grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Brady and Colton Tefft, and many nieces and nephews.