SPCA: Kacey the bull terrier

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kacey is this week’s featured pet from the Jefferson County SPCA.
She’s a 2-year-old bull terrier that SPCA executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says has been at the shelter for three or four months.
Kacey has a small-prey drive, so it’s best that she’s not in a home with small pets. Other large dogs should be fine, though.
She can also be very protective of those she considers her “people,” especially kids.
The shelter is also hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday. It’s an affordable way to get your pets caught up on their shots.
To adopt and animal or sign up for the clinic, make an appointment at jeffersoncountyspca.org or call 315-782-3260.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.