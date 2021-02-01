Sunday Sports: Clarkson Women’s Hockey looks for weekend sweep against Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Women’s ECAC Hockey Sunday afternoon from Hamilton, the 10th ranked Clarkson Golden Knights closed out their 2 game weekend series with the Lady Red Raiders.
Clarkson was looking for the sweep after a 2-0 win on Friday night at Cheel Arena.
It doesn’t take Colgate long to get on the board. Just 56 seconds in, Sammy Smigliani dents the back of the net, giving the Lady Red Raiders a 1-0 lead after 1 period.
Clarkson ties it up midway through the 2nd when Caitrin Lonergan scores her 9th goal of the season, knotting the game at 1 after 2 periods.
Early in the third period, the Lady Golden Knights take the lead as Lonergan scores her 2nd goal of the game, 10th of the season and 8th against Colgate. Final score: 2-1 Clarkson.
The Lady Golden Knights next match-up is Friday at Colgate.
In the Watertown Wolves exhibition game Sunday afternoon against the Elmira Enforcers, 4 different Wolves score in the 5-4 shootout win. They will be getting ready to battle the Enforcers again on Wednesday at 1 PM.
The JCC baseball team saw its 2020 season wiped out due to COVID-19, but Saturday the team received some welcome news, and if everything goes as planned, the crack of the bat could be echoing through the Fairgrounds baseball diamond this spring.
On Saturday, JCC Athletic Director Jeff Wiley announced on Twitter that the school has decided to move ahead with spring sports, with baseball, softball and golf being the first teams to compete at the Coffeen Street campus during the 2020-21 school year.
It was welcome news for JCC Baseball Coach Brandon Noble.
”Yeah, we’re really excited. Like I said, we have some players kinda from all over the place, and so they’re gonna be here either way. And you know, they really came here to get their education and to be able to play baseball. So being able to, especially the sophomores who didn’t get to play last year, some key freshman this year to be able to. You know, however our season looks, you know, it’s gonna be better than nothing,” said Noble.
Noble isn’t wasting any time getting his players back into the swing of things, saying he plans to hold practice on Monday.
Schedules will be released at a later date and Noble says with all of the challenges surrounding COVID-19, the Cannoneers schedule won’t look like a traditional Mid-State Conference season.
”It’s gonna be a little more limited. Everything still has to get set but, you know, we’re still gonna have to test every week, so to be able to have time for that and to get the results back and everything, you know, it will be a little lesser of a normal season but still be substantial enough to make it worth it,” said Noble.
Despite not knowing until Saturday if they would have a season, Noble’s players have been doing what they can to stay in baseball shape and the skipper says the players are champing at the bit to get back on the diamond after missing a whole year due to COVID-19.
”The guys have been in the gym already this semester working out, throwing, and so everyone’s ready to go so we’ll just do our part and do everything we can to stay safe and hopefully play some games here come March,” said Noble.
The Clarkson Men’s Basketball Team fell to 1-2 on the season Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium in Potsdam with a 104-94 loss to Bryant and Stratton.
Joe Lucas led the Golden Knights in the loss with 19 points, Jason Phelps added 18 and Chris Hulbert chipped in with 17.
The Golden Knights have been the only men’s college basketball team in the North Country playing games, but that will change on Wednesday when Clarkson hosts the Roos of SUNY Canton.
Both the Golden Knights players and coaches know how fortunate they are to be on the court playing the game they love.
”You’re here for 4 years and if you’re like me, not all those years go your way, you know you miss some games, you miss full years. So whatever games you do get, just treat it as a blessing and just enjoy it and don’t take it for granted and give everything you have while you have it,” said Phelps.
”It’s great. I mean playing basketball is just so much fun, you know? It’s hard when you look around at some other schools aren’t playing, so we’re just really lucky to be able to play,” said Clarkson forward Reese Swedberg.
”Fortunately, we don’t play normally in front of a huge crowd, so having nobody here isn’t that big of an adjustment for us, but it has a sense of normalcy for us,” said Clarkson Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Gorski.
