Timothy L. Cobb, 71, of Morristown

Timothy L. Cobb was born on February 11, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY. He was the son of the late Leonard H. and Gladys (Jellie), Cobb. He was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969. After his honorable discharge in 1970, he went on to have a career with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs. He worked as a Hospital Administrator for veteran’s hospitals in Buffalo, the Bronx, Puerto Rico, Brooklyn, and finally West Palm Beach, Florida where he was instrumental in the building of a new VA Hospital. Tim was always an ardent defender and advocate for veterans and their respectful treatment. On December 26, 1997, he married Christine Russo. He enjoyed sailing, cars, working on his Jeep Renegade, and most of all spending time with his friends and family.