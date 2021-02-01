MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Timothy L. Cobb, 71, of Morristown will be private. Mr. Cobb died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 30th, 2021 in Morristown, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral home.
Timothy L. Cobb was born on February 11, 1949, in Ogdensburg, NY. He was the son of the late Leonard H. and Gladys (Jellie), Cobb. He was a graduate of Ogdensburg Free Academy and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969. After his honorable discharge in 1970, he went on to have a career with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs. He worked as a Hospital Administrator for veteran’s hospitals in Buffalo, the Bronx, Puerto Rico, Brooklyn, and finally West Palm Beach, Florida where he was instrumental in the building of a new VA Hospital. Tim was always an ardent defender and advocate for veterans and their respectful treatment. On December 26, 1997, he married Christine Russo. He enjoyed sailing, cars, working on his Jeep Renegade, and most of all spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Christine Cobb, his brother Tom Cobb and his wife Melanie of Ogdensburg, his sister, Susan Smith, and her husband Andrew of Watertown. His nieces and nephews; Kristin Worden and her husband Trent of Ogdensburg, Nick Cobb and his partner Crystal of Ogdensburg, Sarah Parish and her husband Nevin and Nate Sarkin and his significant other Tara Beltram also survive him. He is survived by great-nieces and nephews; Alex and Peyton Worden and Brooke Cobb.
Donations in Timothy’s memory may be made to in lieu of flowers to the Morristown Fire Department Antique Truck Restoration Fund P.O. Box 4 Morristown, NY 13664.
