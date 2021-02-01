Tri-county region sees 3 new COVID deaths, 88 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths and another 88 positive cases were reported Monday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Monday that 3 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to date to 57.
There were 36 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,515 positive cases.
Twenty-eight people are hospitalized; 368 people are in mandatory isolation and 836 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 4,047 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Monday that 36 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,864.
Since the pandemic began, 64 people in the county have died from COVID-19.
Officials said 922 cases are active and 32 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 3,875 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 16 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 1,517 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 14 people are hospitalized and 127 are in isolation.
Another 311 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 23 people have died from COVID, while 1,367 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.