Warmer, with snow on the way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a bit warmer than it was over the weekend, but we’re expecting some snow.
We won’t get much during the day – maybe a few flurries. Highs will be around 20.
The snow starts late afternoon and into the evening.
There’s a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. on Wednesday for northern St. Lawrence County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and parts of the Adirondacks.
Central New York is getting snow earlier than the north country. They have a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
It will be snowy and windy Tuesday, although snow should start to taper off for some in the afternoon. It lingers overnight in places where there’s an advisory.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.
It will be in the upper 20s again on Wednesday, when there’s a 60 percent chance of snow.
It will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s on Thursday.
There will be a mix of rain and snow on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s both days.
