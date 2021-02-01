Watertown may give Wolves hockey team a cheaper price for ice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No fans in the stands for hockey games means Watertown may give the Wolves a cheaper price for ice.
Monday night’s city council agenda calls for lawmakers to consider charging the hockey team a smaller amount for upcoming games in February.
It’s because no fans can buy tickets and watch the game due to COVID restrictions.
Typically the Wolves pay $160 an hour on game days.
Council is being asked to cut that to $80 an hour when the stands are empty. It could include 8 games in February.
