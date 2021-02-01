Watertown may give Wolves hockey team a cheaper price for ice

The Watertown Wolves (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | February 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 3:32 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No fans in the stands for hockey games means Watertown may give the Wolves a cheaper price for ice.

Monday night’s city council agenda calls for lawmakers to consider charging the hockey team a smaller amount for upcoming games in February.

It’s because no fans can buy tickets and watch the game due to COVID restrictions.

Typically the Wolves pay $160 an hour on game days.

Council is being asked to cut that to $80 an hour when the stands are empty. It could include 8 games in February.

