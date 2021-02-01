Watertown police say teen’s death is now a criminal investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police now say their probe into the death of a 19 year old Carthage area woman is a criminal investigation.
Rayne Stokes was found unconscious in the middle of the road at the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk in Watertown during the early morning hours of January 22.
She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, but later died.
The Watertown Police Department now says the death is a criminal investigation and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office is involved.
At a vigil last week, friends and family said Stokes had a passion for cheerleading and an even bigger passion for animals.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.