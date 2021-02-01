Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were two winners in the New York Lottery’s Take 5 drawing Sunday and one of them was in Watertown.
Lottery officials say the Watertown winning ticket was sold at the Sunoco gas station on Washington Street. It’s worth $29,519.
There’s no word on who purchased the ticket.
Take 5 numbers are drawn at 10:30 p.m. each day from a field of one through 39.
The other winning ticket was sold in Ridgewood, N.Y. and is also valued at $29,519.
