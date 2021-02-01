Your Turn: feedback on AG’s report, mass vaccination site & arctic temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state’s attorney general issued a scathing report saying the Cuomo Administration under-counted nursing home COVID deaths by the thousands. It also said a policy requiring nursing homes to admit COVID patients put residents at increased risk of harm. Cuomo said his administration did nothing wrong:
Could we please, FINALLY, get an outside agency to start looking at this administration?
Bret Martin
There is no evidence, as of now, that anyone associated with the governor’s office directed anyone to do this in some kind of effort to diminish the number of nursing home deaths.
Mark Mende
A mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Jefferson Community College. Once vaccines become available, shots will be offered to eligible people on Thursdays and Saturdays:
Thank you to everyone who worked to make this happen!
Mary Wenk
Now let’s hope we get the vaccine to cover this.
Martha Kurzenberger
By north country standards, this winter has been pretty mild with higher-than-normal temperatures. But the last few days were arctic:
We are northern New Yorkers. We have survived -45 and lower. It’s just what we do.
David Ackley
That doesn’t necessarily mean we like it.
Alison Chapman
