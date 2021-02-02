Arts All-Star: Madisson Yauchler

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a way, Madisson Yauchler thinks dancing is like a form of talking.
“If I’m nervous or something, I can definitely – if I can’t say something that I want to say, I can definitely put it through a way of my moves or putting it through the way my feet sound that day.”
The dancer from Watertown High School is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 1, 2021.
She wants to go to go to SUNY New Paltz to learn to be a business marketer.
She also wants to keep dancing, at conventions, along with videos, and at her home studio at Rhonda’s Footeworks.
Watch the video to see some of her footwork and to learn more about her.
