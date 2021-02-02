Beverly A. Neal, 84, formerly of Massena

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beverly A. Neal, age 84, formerly of East Ave, Massena passed away peacefully January 25, 2021 at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse, NY.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Beverly was born to the late Henry and Gladys (Monica) Neal in Massena on August 5, 1936.
She attended Massena High School. Beverly once resided in Sacramento California and returned back to Massena during the 1970′s. She was married to Jack Juels and the marriage ended in divorce.
She is survived by her daughter Gail Anne Juels of Los Gatos, CA, a granddaughter Brenda Hurts of Sacramento, CA, and a great-grandson Austyn Hurts of Sacramento, CA. Beverly is also survived by a brother Robert H. and wife Ailean Neal of Fort Pierce, FL along with nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion Ed Margosian, a daughter Kimberly Jules and her brothers, Arthur and Leonard Neal along with her sisters Doris Furnace and Gloria Carton.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662.
A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Louisville Community Cemetery at a later date.
