BOCES holds virtual open house

By 7 News Staff | February 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 7:49 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can tour BOCES centers in Watertown and Glenfeld without leaving home.

Communications/information coordinator Nathan Lehman says Jefferson-Lewis BOCES is offering a virtual open house for Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown and the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield.

The on-demand tours allow people to visit each classroom and, in some cases, watch students at work.

You can watch at boces.tv and find out more about the programs at boces.com/careertech.

