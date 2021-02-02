Career-Tech All-Star: Patrick Furgison

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrick Furgison found website development confusing at first.
“You go in knowing nothing, so it was very confusing, but it was also exciting, because no matter what you did you were always learning.”
The St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES software development student is the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for February 2, 2021.
He wants to go to college at SUNY Canton to learn graphic design, “so I can go into the development side of things and I can go more into how they look instead of the actual programming and design of the website.”
Watch the video to learn more about him.
