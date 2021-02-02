COVID claims 2 more lives, infects 98 more people in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths and another 98 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Tuesday that another person has died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 68.
Officials also said 40 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,904 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 904 cases are active and 29 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 3,932 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported one new COVID death Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 24 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 6 new cases were reported Tuesday. The county has had a total of 1,523 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 15 people are hospitalized and 115 are in isolation.
Another 328 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,384 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 57.
There were 52 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,567 positive cases.
Twenty-eight people are hospitalized; 376 people are in mandatory isolation and 834 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 4,099 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.