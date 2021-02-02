Jefferson County issues travel advisory, crashes reported as snow creates slippery road conditions

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday’s snowfall has made for some dangerous driving conditions. Jefferson County issued a travel advisory Tuesday afternoon due to snow covered roads and poor visibility.
A number of crashes have been reported on north country roads.
Shortly before noon, a pickup truck skidded off Route 342 in the town of LeRay and rolled over into a ditch (pictured above).
No injuries were reported.
Route 342 was closed for about 15 minutes while the truck was towed.
Another crash happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Route 37 and Dutch Settlement Road in the town of Theresa.
A vehicle left the road and flipped on its side.
The driver was unhurt and was able to climb out of the vehicle by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene.
Route 37 was briefly closed to one lane while crews towed the SUV (pictured below).
Earlier in the day, a two-car crash in Watertown sent one person to the hospital.
