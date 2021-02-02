Diane M. St. Thomas, 66, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diane M. St. Thomas, 66, of State Highway 131, unexpectedly passed away Sunday evening, January 31, 2021 at her home.
Diane was born in Massena on July 10, 1954, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Jean (Lizette) Dywan. She attended Holy Family School and graduated from Massena High School in 1972. She married Michael St. Thomas in 1979, they were blessed with 4 children. Their marriage later ended in divorce.
Diane was a receptionist for many local offices including Seaway Orthopedics, New Testament Church, St. Lawrence Center Arena, and most recently Orlando Chiropractic in Massena. She enjoyed watching the birds, the view of the ships passing along her home on the St. Lawrence, taking care of her children, spending time with her grandchildren, and was always watching out for and helping her neighbors.
Diane is survived by her longtime companion, Gary “Gunner” Gagne; her children, Abbey St. Thomas, Amos St. Thomas (Susan Pecore), Noah St. Thomas, and Micah (Megan) St. Thomas, all of Louisville; her companion’s children, Christine (Jared) Archambeault of Troy, New York; Evette and Amanda Gagne of Massena; and Autumn (Izak) Wilton, Connecticut; her beloved grandchildren, Mason, Marlee, Alexis, Logan, Michael, Landyn, Lillie, and Liam; her sisters, Sister Jean Dywan of Pittsburgh, PA; Judy Dywan of Canton; and Susan and Bernie Klotz of Centerville, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Thomas J. Dywan on January 21, 2014.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Friday 3-6:00 PM. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Please note that if occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolence to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
