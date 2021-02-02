Feds upping vaccine allocations by 20 percent from last week

NEW YORK - The state will be getting more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government than it expected even a day ago.
At a news conference in New York City Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said White House officials told governors that morning that the increase in allocations -- announced at 16 percent last week -- is now 20 percent.
“If you remember, the federal government increased the supply to the state -- what we call the state allocation -- 16 percent last week and they said that 16 precent would continue for three weeks,” he said.
“The increase is now going to go from 16 to about 20 percent as a direct allocation,” he said
And that increase will be passed on to local governments, “so they can count on an additional 20 percent in the coming weeks,” he said.
On top of that, he said, private pharmacies will receive an additional 30,000 doses directly from the federal government.
Along with the increases, the governor said, the state is giving local governments some flexibility in who gets vaccinated.
He said they have the option of opening up Phase 1B eligibility to taxi drivers, restaurant workers, and people who work at facilities for the developmentally disabled.
Cuomo said the increases help, but don’t solve the state’s supply problems.
He said about 2 million of the eligible 7.1 million New Yorkers have been vaccinated, but at a little more than 300,000 doses a week, getting the rest done will take a long time.
