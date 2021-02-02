Gordon H. “Gordy” Hamilton, 86, of Carthage

He is survived by his daughters Heather and Mario Bartoluzzi of Virginia Beach, VA, and Paula and Timmy Belvin of Gloucester, VA, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gordy is also survived by a brother Harold Hamilton of South Carolina, sisters Eleanor Dewey of Tennessee, Alice Hooper of Harrisville, Nancy Hamilton of Massena, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Mabel who passed away in 2015, his son Steven Hamilton, and a brother Erwin “John” Hamilton.