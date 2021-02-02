John D. (Jack) Jones, 83, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - John D. (Jack) Jones, 83, of 40752 Rogers Crossing Rd, Carthage N.Y. passed away 02/01/2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Jack was born in Watertown, N.Y. on May 22nd, 1937; the son of William and Elizabeth (Harvey) Jones. He was a 1954 graduate of Augustinian Academy where he lettered in basketball, baseball and football. He attended Canton ATC for several months before beginning his career at Fort Drum, N.Y. with the N.Y. Army National Guard. He was an Electronics Supervisor at the former training equipment site at Fort Drum until his retirement in 1994. Jack attained the rank of Sgt. First Class with the 127th Maintenance Co., eventually transferring to the N.Y. State Area Command Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. and discharged honorably from the National Guard in February 1995. He then transferred to the U.S. Army Retired Reserves until his faithful and honorable discharge on May 22nd, 1997. Jack flew with the 127th Maintenance Co. to Manheim, Germany on Dec. 6th, 1978, for training, and he’d also been activated in April 1979 during the N.Y. State Prison Strike.
On May 25th, 1957 Jack married Sharon Turpin at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Deferiet, N.Y. with the Rev. Father James Fix officiating. Jack and the love his life, Sharon, had been married 63 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, Carthage; daughter Kelly and son-in-law Arthur Pacella, Carthage; daughter Amy and son-in-law, Mark Morse, Carthage; and son, David and daughter-in-law, Diane of Brunswick, Georgia. Also, grandchildren: Cole Pacella, Michael Nevills, Rachael Nevills; step-grandchildren Maggi, Elizabet and Eliana Veiga, Brunswick, Georgia, a brother-in-law Tim and sister-in-law Patty Turpin and a sister-in-law Julie Turpin of Carthage. He was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers Lloyd and William (Bill) Jones.
Jack was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge No. 1762, Carthage; past member of the Carthage Fire Dept., and member at Carlowden Country Club, Denmark. He loved playing golf (although admitted he was not very good and might quit the game), but a few good shots would keep him coming back. He was a great fan of the “Brooklyn” Los Angeles Dodgers, N.Y. Giants, and SU and Notre Dame College Basketball Teams. He and Sharon enjoyed spending their winter months in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as “snowbirds” in retirement. They had many friends there and they would spend time with golfing, shopping, attending stage shows, eating out and basking in the Southern sun. Jack and Sharon also traveled to destinations outside the U.S.; the Canary Islands, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, and Italy.
Jack was a very gentle, quiet and caring man. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly and unselfishly, always putting their wants and needs ahead of his own. He frequently took his grandsons golfing, even as their shots started to get better than his. For his granddaughter, Rachael, he forever felt guilty for scaring her when he approached her with goggles and a facemask when she was just a toddler. This man will be remembered as a loving husband, father and “papa”.
Jack was a member of St. James Church, Carthage, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 5th, at 11a.m. For those attending, please wear a mask and social distance. Burial with military honors will be held at St. James Cemetery at a date TBD in later Spring or Summer, along with a celebration of life. Due to the pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are with Bezanilla-McGraw funeral home, Carthage.
Memorial donations may be made to Augustinian Academy, 313 West St., Carthage NY, or St. James Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
