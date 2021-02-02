John D. (Jack) Jones, 83, of Carthage

Jack was born in Watertown, N.Y. on May 22nd, 1937; the son of William and Elizabeth (Harvey) Jones. He was a 1954 graduate of Augustinian Academy where he lettered in basketball, baseball and football. He attended Canton ATC for several months before beginning his career at Fort Drum, N.Y. with the N.Y. Army National Guard. He was an Electronics Supervisor at the former training equipment site at Fort Drum until his retirement in 1994. Jack attained the rank of Sgt. First Class with the 127th Maintenance Co., eventually transferring to the N.Y. State Area Command Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. and discharged honorably from the National Guard in February 1995. He then transferred to the U.S. Army Retired Reserves until his faithful and honorable discharge on May 22nd, 1997. Jack flew with the 127th Maintenance Co. to Manheim, Germany on Dec. 6th, 1978, for training, and he’d also been activated in April 1979 during the N.Y. State Prison Strike.