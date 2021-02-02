Marilyn B. Jones, 86, of Alexandria Bay

Marilyn was her kids’ biggest fan in whatever they were involved in and was a team mom to various baseball teams, Cub Scout and Brownie leader, and the coach of the Belvedere Youth Football Cheerleaders. Once she retired to Alexandria Bay she very much enjoyed being team mom to Ted’s teams which he coached and she also became a member of the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary, Church of the St. Lawrence Vestry, the local Garden Club, a volunteer at the community Thrift Store and was also named Citizen of the Year 2011.