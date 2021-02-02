Pentagon chief purges defense boards; Trump loyalists out

Tata, a former Fox News commentator, failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he had made, including about Islam. He was appointed acting defense undersecretary for policy in November, just days after Trump fired Pentagon chief Mark Esper and put Miller in the job. Miller appointed Tata to the Defense Policy Board on Jan. 19, his last full day on the job. Gingrich was appointed to that same board. Lewandowski was appointed to the Defense Business Board.