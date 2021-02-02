Rayne Elizabeth Stokes, 19, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - On the 22nd of January, 2021, the most beautiful soul was taken from us and the world. Rayne Elizabeth Stokes was 19 years old, born in Watertown, NY on August 6, 2001. She graduated from Carthage Senior High School in 2019. She was active in sports and selected to be on the Varsity Cheer Squad. She was a beloved member for four years.
Throughout her life, she had a great love for dance, animals and people. She was a talented dancer and known as the powerhouse at the dance studio. Rayne Elizabeth never did anything halfway. She was always exceptional at all that she did. She had determination and fortitude to exceed any and all expectations.
Rayne’s smile and laughter lit up any room. Her love and care encompassed all creatures big and small. She was always the first to proudly stand up for the underdog. Rayne Elizabeth loved her friends and family fiercely.
Rayne lives on through her mother and father, Tessa & Donald Stokes III, her sister, Deidra Dickerson. Grandparents: Mary Lee & Jason Clelland, Donnie & Alba Dickerson, Cathy & Donald Stokes II, Aunts, Uncles: Holly & Todd Lathrop, Jamie, Robert & Sarah Stokes, Leo & Ana Velez, cousins and her dog Blaze.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.