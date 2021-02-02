Rita M. LaMay, 70, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita M. LaMay, 70, of 7 Martin Street unexpectedly passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home.
Rita was born on May 7, 1950 in Canada, daughter of the late Jeremiah and Alda Aubin Joanette. She attended school in Brasher Falls and on February 21, 1975 married Lewis G. LaMay. He predeceased her on February 25, 2016.
Rita was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. She was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her family and also worked at General Motors for a while. She had a very strong work ethic, and enjoyed hard work and tending to her lawn.
Rita is survived by her sons, Scott LaMay of Massena; and Gary Murray of Brasher Falls; her step children, Shelly Rupractit, Shirley Harrington, and George Butchino; and three grandchildren; four brothers, Alcide and Dana Joanette of Helena; Elmer Joanette of Lawrenceville; Leon Joanette of Bucton; and Burt and Rita Joanette of Dexter.
Rita was predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Alda, and her husband Lewis.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
