Ronald F. Kocher, 72, formerly of Vestal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WWNY) - Ronald F. Kocher 72 formally of Vestal, NY passed away on Saturday January 30, 2021 at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach South Carolina.
Born November 7, 1948 in Ithaca, NY the oldest son of J. Fred and Arlene (Hood) Kocher, he graduated from Vestal Central High School in Vestal, NY in 1966.
After high school Ronald graduated from Utah State University in Logan, UT as an Electrical Engineer. He went to work for various companies on the East Coast until he finally settled back to his home town and worked for IBM in Endicott, NY. Ron and his wife spent many summers in the Thousand Islands at their cottage. Ronald also owned his own business that he started after retirement renting out many storage buildings in Apalachin, NY. He finally settled down year round in Myrtle Beach and then Conway, SC.
He is survived by his father J. Fred Kocher of Alexandria Bay, sisters Lynn (Bill) Cucci of Vestal, Donna (Gary) Gressler of Watertown, NY, twin brothers Gary Kocher of Alexandria Bay, and Barry Kocher of Watertown, NY. Ronald is also survived by his nephews and nieces Jason (Lauren) Cucci of Apalachin, NY, Justin (Angela) Cucci of Binghamton, NY, Chris (Kimmy) Cucci of Hollywood, CA, Amber (Jeff) Adams of Corning, NY, Zachary (Asia) Gressler of Walton,NY, and Wyatt (Gabby) Gressler of Utica, NY. Ron also had some great nieces and nephews, Ben & Evan Cucci of Apalachin, NY; and Lucas, Samantha, and Owen Gressler of Corning, NY.
Ron is predeceased by his wife Diane (2016), his mother Arlene Kocher (2017), and great nephew Nathan Cucci (2016) of Apalachin.
There are no services or funeral scheduled at this time.
Local arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Online condolences may be made at www.costellofuneralservice.com.
