Ronald F. Kocher, 72, formerly of Vestal

After high school Ronald graduated from Utah State University in Logan, UT as an Electrical Engineer. He went to work for various companies on the East Coast until he finally settled back to his home town and worked for IBM in Endicott, NY. Ron and his wife spent many summers in the Thousand Islands at their cottage. Ronald also owned his own business that he started after retirement renting out many storage buildings in Apalachin, NY. He finally settled down year round in Myrtle Beach and then Conway, SC.