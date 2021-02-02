11 seek vacant Watertown city council seat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eleven people are want to replace Jesse Roshia on Watertown’s city council.
In a release, Mayor Jeff Smith said council members will begin reviewing resumes soon.
Expressing interest are Donnie Lee Barrigar, Glenn Curry, Lance Hale, Patrick Hickey, Amy Horton, Katharine E. Kimball, Thomas J. Penn, Douglas R. Rice, Benjamin Shoen, Calvin Stanley, and Jason Traynor.
Roshia took a job in Syracuse and resigned from the council effective at the end of January.
Smith said the council will schedule interviews after they review the resumes.
Whoever is picked will serve for the rest of the year. That seat -- and those of council members Lisa Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson -- will be on the ballot in November
