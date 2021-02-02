Shawn Dennis McCormick, 56, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shawn Dennis McCormick, 56, of 105 Washington St., Watertown passed away January 31, 2021.
He was born on October 3, 1964, in Warwick, NY, son of Thomas and Cecelia Rose (Cullen) McCormick.
Shawn worked construction and did flooring all over NYS and out of state for many years. He has resided in Watertown since 2017.
Among his survivors are his companion, Peggy Peterson and her son Joshua Lasler; his three children, Ashley McCormick and Courtney McCormick, of Plattsburg and Shawn McCormick Jr. of Watertown; a grandson; his siblings, Tommy (Linda) McCormick, NC, Patrick McCormick, Plattsburg, Danny McCormick, PA, Eugene McCormick, of Greenwood Lake, NY, John McCormick, of NYC, Susan McCormick, of Watertown, Kelly McCormick, Stefanie McCormick, Pine Island, NY, several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
A calling hour will be held Friday, February 5th from 10 am to 11 am, the funeral service will follow at 11 am at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
