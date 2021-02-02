A snowy day, but nothing we can’t handle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be snowy in the north country today, but there won’t be as much as in other parts of the state.
There’s a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for Jefferson and Lewis counties as well as northern and southeastern parts of St. Lawrence County.
Some places could see 3-6 inches of snow. Others could see a couple inches.
Many areas of the state outside the north country are getting hit harder and are under a winter storm watch.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s.
Snow continues overnight. Lows will be around 20.
There’s an 80 percent chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
It will be sunny and around 30 on Thursday.
Friday will be in the mid-30s with rain and snow.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will be in the mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday and in the upper teens on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.