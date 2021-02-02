Travel advisory issued in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -As a winter weather advisory continues in most of the north country, a travel advisory has been issued for people driving in Lewis County.
The sheriff’s office issued the advisory because of snow-covered and slippery roads.
The weather advisory will continue until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for Jefferson and Lewis counties as well as northern and southeastern parts of St. Lawrence County.
The hardest-hit areas -- primarily higher elevations -- cold see from 3 to 6 inches of snow. Other place could see an inch or two.
Much of the state was being hit much harder by a nor’easter traveling up the East Coast. Many places are under a winter storm warning.
