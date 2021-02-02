Vaccination clinics delayed due to weather

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you have an appointment Tuesday morning at one of several state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites – including the one in Potsdam – you might be rescheduled.
In a Facebook post, the St. Lawrence County Office of Emergency Services said Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced delayed openings at the sites because of the nor’easter hitting much of New York.
Appointments scheduled before 10 a.m. will be rescheduled for later in the day.
It affects mass vaccination sites in Potsdam, Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, Utica, Syracuse, and Rochester.
People will receive an email or text message with their new appointment times.
