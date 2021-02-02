Victims Assistance Center tracks child fatalities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s good news and less-than-good news when it comes to child fatalities in Lewis, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties.
Jenna Ellinger is Child Fatality Review Team coordinator at the Victims Assistance Center.
The good news: despite the challenges and obstacles of 2020, Lewis County ended the year with no child fatalities.
The not-so-good news: there were 12 child fatalities between Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties last year and four so far this year.
The CFRT looks at preventable deaths, such as drownings, suicides, unsafe sleep, ATV accidents, and lack of medical care. Then they consider what can be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.
You can learn more at vacjc.com and on the CRT’s Facebook page.
