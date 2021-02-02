Winter storm warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The warning is in effect until Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The NWS says people can expect heavy snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning with another 4 to 7 inches of accumulation possible.
The heaviest snow will occur through early Tuesday evening. Moderate snow is expected at times overnight.
Winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour are forecast near the Lake Ontario shore.
The NWS says widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions.
