Busy day for winter weather helpers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday’s weather kept local tow truck companies busy.
Steven Narrigan is a tow truck operator for Precision Towing and Auto Worx in Watertown.
He started working at 7:30 Tuesday morning. He says that’s the busiest time of day.
“First thing in the morning, definitely first thing in the morning,” he said. “Everybody’s always off the road first thing -- and jumpstarts. Cars are always dead.”
Narrigan says he had to jump start at least six cars on Tuesday and he’s had to tow about the same number.
He says he had to jumpstart a lot of cars on Monday as well because of the cold weather. But he says the busy days are the good days.
“Oh, absolutely. Yeah, it definitely makes the time go by. There’s never a dull moment.”
Every once in a while, Narrigan says he has to assist repeat customers.
One of those customers is Nikolas Hughes. His car was stuck in a ditch for about 30 minutes and Narrigan came to his rescue for a third time.
“Every time I call these guys and somehow manage to get the same guy,” Hughes said. “Oh, we just laugh about it every time we see each other now.”
Narrigan says the work can feel like a grind, but he takes pride in helping.
He wants to make sure people can get to where they are going.
