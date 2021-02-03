Cape Vincent Composer Places in National Contest

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Renowned Cape Vincent Composer and musician, Augusta Cecconi-Bates was selected as a semi-finalist in the COMPOSITION: WIND ENSEMBLE division of The American Prize national non-profit competitions in the performing arts.
Augusta has a Bachelor and Master’s degree from Syracuse university and has been composing for nearly fifty years. A long time resident of the North Country much of her work has been influenced by this area, including one of her most famous pieces, ESSENCES OF THE NORTH COUNTRY for chamber orchestra, a work nominated for the Pulitzer in 2001.
The American Prize will be announcing finalists soon.
You can learn more about this prestigious national competition here: www.theamericanprize.org or follow the news on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-American-Prize-celebrating-American-excellence-in-the-arts/214320622728 or Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanprize “ABOUT The American Prize theamericanprize.org
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.