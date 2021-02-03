Carol S. Lawlee, 75, of Copenhagen

Carol enjoyed spending her summers at the lake with her Silver Shores family and friends. Her true enjoyment came with watching the kids play and swim in the lake, playing cards or dice games, and reading books. She always had a little sarcasm to share with anyone around her followed by her well-known smirk. Many family style meals were enjoyed with the neighbors who soon became family. When Carol wasn’t at the lake you could usually find her playing games on her I-pad, eating breakfast at the Town Talk Restaurant, or playing the slot machines at Turning Stone Casino. She enjoyed travelling to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen.