Carol S. Lawlee, 75, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carol S. Lawlee, 75, a resident of Copenhagen, NY died peacefully Monday evening at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, New York.
She was born in the City of Watertown on September 22, 1945, the daughter of the late Charlie & Ethel (Hall) Boni.
Carol was a 1963 graduate of Carthage Central School and then went on to pursue a nursing career and graduated from the House of Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1966.
She married Dennis J. Lawlee on July 9, 1967 and they lived in Copenhagen, NY. Carol began her nursing career at the Carthage Area hospital and worked there for 15 years. She went on to become the school nurse at Copenhagen Central School District for 26 years until her retirement in 2007. In those years, she mentored many students who went into the nursing profession.
Carol enjoyed spending her summers at the lake with her Silver Shores family and friends. Her true enjoyment came with watching the kids play and swim in the lake, playing cards or dice games, and reading books. She always had a little sarcasm to share with anyone around her followed by her well-known smirk. Many family style meals were enjoyed with the neighbors who soon became family. When Carol wasn’t at the lake you could usually find her playing games on her I-pad, eating breakfast at the Town Talk Restaurant, or playing the slot machines at Turning Stone Casino. She enjoyed travelling to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren; Dennis C. Lawlee and his son, Jacob, Copenhagen, NY; Jodi (Daniel)Brown and children Kaitlynn, Mason & Conor, of Satellite Beach, Florida, & Jonathan (Kara) Lawlee and children Regan & Jenna, Adams Center, NY; Siblings; Kathy (Eric) Westin, Concord, MA; Gerald Boni Reno, NV, a brother-in-law David Waite, Castorland, NY, a sister-in-law Sharon Boni, Carthage, NY, a sister-in-law Kathryn Lortie Copenhagen, NY, a sister-in-law Barbara Lawlee Radcliff, KY, a sister-in-law Barbara Nylen Central Square, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Dennis Lawlee, her sister Linda Waite & brother Thomas Boni.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours. A Memorial service with a burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen in the summer.
The family would like to thank all of the people who helped care for Carol in her final months. She was blessed with numerous friends, family, & neighbors who swung by to visit, bring meals, or baked goods(her favorite), especially Mary Jane Fleming, Debbie Green, Cathy Doolittle, Wendy McDonald, & The Lewis County General Hospital Home Health nurses and staff. Carol appreciated your help & friendship immensely.
Arrangements with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13669. www.lundyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen, New York.
