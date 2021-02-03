BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) -Donald L. Michaud 86 of Brasher Falls passed away February 2,2021 at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg NY.
Donald was born December 20,1934 in Louisville NY to the late George and Melinda (Vania). He married Lois Campbell on July 7th 1956 at St Patricks Church in Brasher Falls.
Donald was employed by ALCOA as a tool and die maker from 1952 to 1956. He would leave there to take a positon with the Seaway as a Yuke Driver from 1956 to 1959 as he would then accept a job with GM of Massena NY as he would complete 30 years of service.
Donald was a jack of many trades but what he truly enjoyed was woodworking and wood shop which he would sell many pieces to the locals. Don did enjoy going golfing as well as hunting. But what Donald truly enjoyed was spending time with his family, sharing many holidays, family picnics,as well as spending time with his grandchildren. When he got that phone call about the grand kids coming over it truly was the highlight of his day.
Donald is survived by his wife Lois. A son Steven and Brenda Michaud of Massena, Two daughters Sheri and Tony Truax of Massena, and Lori and Randy Richards of Winthrop. Two grandsons Derek and Sheenah of Charlotte NC, And Aaron and Cassi Michaud of Massena. Four granddaughters Katie Richards and her fiance Jerrid Card of Baltimore MD, Paige and Joe Arcet of Massena, Keri Michaud of Massena and Lindsey and Blake Rodriguez of Manhattan. Five great grandchildren Aliyah Arcet, Liam Michaud, Shay Rodriguez, Logan Richards, and Carter Michaud.
Donald is predeceased by his parents and his Father and Mother in law who thought the world of him Lyle and Gladys Campbell. Twelve brothers Paul, Hugh, George Jr, Joseph, Jerry, Kenneth, John, Bernard, William, Ralph, Leland, David . Five Sisters Sarah, Mabel, Theresa, Mary, and Cecilia.
Funeral Services for Donald will be private and at the convenience of the family. A graveside service is scheduled for May 1, 2021 which friends and family can attend at Calvary Cemetery in Massena NY. Memorial Contributions can be made in Donald’s memory to the Richard E. Winters Cancer treatment center 5 Lyon pl Ogdensburg NY 13669.
The family is being cared for by the Phillips Memorial Home Inc. of Massena NY. To share memories and online condolences please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
