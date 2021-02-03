DPAO could have summer concerts at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The popular Disabled Persons Action Organization summer concert series could move to Watertown’s Thompson Park.
As it renewed its contract with the city Monday night, DPAO added Thompson Park along with the Fairgrounds Arena as venues for concerts this summer.
DPAO officials say the park is a large, outdoor area and will be a good option if COVID restrictions are still in place. The concerts are important for the community and to DPAO, which helps disabled people.
“This past year, we weren’t able to do anything. But with the new year coming, it looks pretty good. We hope to be able to do shows,” said Joe Rich, DPAO development director.
He said DPAO is talking to bands like ZZ Top and Earth, Wind & Fire, along with country and classic groups. There have been no announcements on what’s booked just yet.
