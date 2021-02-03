Fort Drum reports progress with COVID vaccinations

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum is reporting progress on post when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Soldiers and civilians got second doses of the vaccine.
Fort Drum Medical Activity is now scheduling vaccinations for enrolled beneficiaries ages 16 to 64 who may be at risk due to underlying health conditions, as well as beneficiaries who are teachers, first responders who are enrolled to Guthrie Ambulatory Health Clinic, or beneficaries 65 and older.
Those who have gotten the vaccine say it’s important to get the shot.
“If we want to be able to eventually not wear masks and go across the border and stuff, it’s important that we get our vaccine because it’s a group effort,” said Joshua Lanzoni, combat medic.
“We all want our lives to go back to normal. We already take vaccines every year, so what’s different about this,” said
Samuel Agyei Darboh, combat medic.
You can find more information on Fort Drum Medical Activity’s Facebook page.
